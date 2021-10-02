Karen Dalton, a musical mystery that doesn’t need solving

The haunting soulful blues-folk singer Karen Dalton once described the concert of her dreams: “She’d be in her living room with friends and play music,” her friend and fellow musician Peter Stampfel said in the new documentary “Karen Dalton: In Recalls in My Own”. time. Wish she did.”

Born in post-war poverty and raised in Oklahoma, Dalton had a warm voice that was as funny and live-in as a lovely rocking chair. He “singed like Billie Holiday and played guitar like Jimmy Reed,” as Bob Dylan put it in the first volume of his 2004 autobiography, “Chronicles”—the most easily quoted thing anyone had said about Dalton. . (Dylan accompanied him on the harmonica for a few gigs on the Greenwich Village coffeehouse circuit in the early ’60s; he’s even called her his “favourite singer” of that entire scene.)

But as the living-room-a-live-stage shows, Dalton wasn’t nearly as comfortable in the spotlight as many of his better remembered peers. She was indifferent to fame, and a combination of hard luck and self-sabotage took a toll on her career. She recorded just two albums in her lifetime, suffered a prolonged drug and alcohol addiction, and succumbed to AIDS-related illness in 1993 at the age of 55.