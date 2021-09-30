‘Karen Dalton: In My Own Time’ review: A seminal musical force

Musicians who work in pop mode often navigate their careers using a combination of talent and calculation. Karen Dalton, a singer and instrumentalist who made a significant mark on New York’s 1960s folk scene, and whose small body of recorded work continues to inspire listeners today, was someone for whom the calculations were unimaginable.

This is an impression left by “Karen Dalton: In My Own Time,” an excellent documentary directed by Richard Peet and Robert Yapkowitz. Dalton, who died of AIDS in 1993 at the age of 55, was of Irish and Cherokee descent, born in Texas and raised in Oklahoma. As her friend and collaborator Peter Stampfel observed, she was one of the few musicians in Greenwich Village’s most serious American scene that was authentically “folk”. (He recounts some of Dalton’s really hair-raising stories here.)