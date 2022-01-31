Kari Wührer Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What Is Kari Wuhrer’s Net Worth?

Kari Wuhrer is an American actress and singer who has a net worth of $4 million. Wuhrer was a cast member on the MTV game show “Remote Control” from 1988 to 1989, and she starred as Maggie Beckett on the Fox/Sci Fi Channel series “Sliders” from 1997 to 2000. Kari has 75+ acting credits to her name, including the films “The Crossing Guard” (1995), “Anaconda” (1997), “Kissing a Fool” (1998), and “Eight Legged Freaks” (2002), the TV movie “Sharknado 2: The Second One” (2014), and the television shows “Swamp Thing: The Series” (1991–1992), “Class of ’96” (1993), and “General Hospital” (2005). Wuhrer also produced and starred in the 2002 film “Spider’s Web.”

Kari has lent her voice to several animated projects, such as the films “Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths” (2010), “Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem” (2015), and “Batman: Gotham by Gaslight” (2018), the TV series “Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” (2010–2012), and the video games “Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2” (2000), “Command & Conquer: Yuri’s Revenge” (2001), “Marvel Heroes” (2013), and “Disney Infinity 3.0” (2014). Wuhrer released the album “Shiny” on Del-Fi Records in 1999; in addition to singing and playing guitar and flute on the album, she wrote most of the lyrics.

Early Life

Kari Wuhrer was born Kari Samantha Wuhrer on April 28, 1967, in Brookfield, Connecticut. Her father, Andrew, was a car salesman and police officer, and her mother, Karin, worked as a payroll accountant. Wuhrer grew up with siblings Scott, Kim, and Christopher, and she studied acting at the Wooster School, New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, Columbia University, Marymount Manhattan College, and London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Wuhrer also studied at HB Studio with Uta Hagen. As a teenager, Kari snuck out of the house to perform at nightclubs.

Career

After signing with Ford’s Model Talent Division and starring in numerous commercials, Wuhrer made her film debut in 1986’s “Fire with Fire.” From 1988 to 1989, she was a cast member on “Remote Control” alongside future “Saturday Night Live” stars Colin Quinn and Adam Sandler, and in 1990, she co-starred with Andrew Dice Clay, Wayne Newton, and Priscilla Presley in “The Adventures of Ford Fairlane.” Kari guest-starred on “Married… with Children” (1991), “Beverly Hills, 90210” (1994–1995), and “Nash Bridges” (1997), and she starred on the USA Network’s “Swamp Thing: The Series” from 1991 to 1992. She played Robin Farr on the 1993 Fox series “Class of ’96,” and she appeared in the films “Beastmaster 2: Through the Portal of Time” (1991), “The Postgraduate” (1994), “Boulevard” (1994), and “Terminal Justice” (1995). In 1995, Wuhrer played Claudia in the John Singleton-directed film “Higher Learning” and co-starred with Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston in “The Crossing Guard.” She starred in the 1996 films “Thinner” and “An Occasional Hell,” and in 1997, she played Denise Kalberg in “Anaconda” alongside Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube. From 1997 to 2000, Kari played Maggie Beckett on “Sliders,” appearing in 49 episodes, and in 1998, she co-starred with David Schwimmer and Jason Lee in the romantic comedy “Kissing a Fool.”

Getty Images

Wuhrer was ranked #76 on “FHM” magazine’s “100 Sexiest Women of 2000” list and #73 on their “100 Sexiest Women in the World of 2001” list, and she was “Playboy” magazine’s “Babe of the Month” in August 2000. She played Sheriff Samantha Parker in 2002’s “Eight Legged Freaks” alongside David Arquette and Scarlett Johansson, then she appeared in “King of the Ants” (2003), “The Hitcher II: I’ve Been Waiting” (2003), “Berserker” (2004), “Hellraiser: Deader” (2005), “The Prophecy: Uprising” (2005), and “The Prophecy: Forsaken” (2005). Kari guest-starred on “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in 2002, and she had a recurring role as Reese Marshall on the ABC soap opera “General Hospital” in 2005. In 2006, she announced that she was filing a lawsuit against ABC, alleging that the network fired her from “General Hospital” because she was pregnant. After her time on “General Hospital” ended, Wuhrer guest-starred on “CSI: Miami” (2006), “Stargate Atlantis” (2008), and “Leverage” (2010) and appeared in the films “The Air I Breathe” (2007), “A Fork in the Road” (2009), and “Secrets of a Psychopath” (2015). She co-starred with Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, and Vivica A. Fox in the 2014 Syfy Channel film “Sharknado 2: The Second One,” then she appeared in the 2018 TV movie “Fiance Killer.”

Personal Life

Kari was married to Daniel Salin from 1995 to 1999. She became engaged to film producer James Scura in 2003, and they married on July 26th of that year. Wuhrer and Scura have three children, Enzo (born January 2004), Evangeline (born March 2006), and Echo (born September 2008). While filming “Spider’s Web” in March 2002, Kari’s breast implants encapsulated, so she had them removed a few weeks later. Wuhrer wrote about the experience In “Glamour” magazine, stating, ” My right breast — filled with one of my silicone breast implants — had encapsulated, meaning that the scar tissue underneath the implant has turned rock hard and, in my case, is now pushing my right breast twice as high as my left. My doctor said it’s the most common complication of breast implants, although it affects only about 5 percent of recipients. Unfortunately, I’m on the wrong side of the statistic … I look deformed.” She added that after she had her breast implants removed, she felt “younger and very proud to be in this body.”

Awards and Nominations

Wuhrer won a Feature Film Award for Best Actress for “Do It for Uncle Manny” at the 2001 New York International Independent Film & Video Festival, and she earned a “Fangoria” Chainsaw Award nomination for Best Actress for “Hellraiser: Deader” in 2006. Kari has also received three Behind the Voice Actors Award nominations: Best Vocal Ensemble in a Television Series – Action/Drama for “The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” (2013) and Best Female Vocal Performance in a TV Special/Direct-to-DVD Title or Short and Best Vocal Ensemble in a TV Special/Direct-to-DVD Title or Short for “Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem” (2016).

Real Estate

In 2007, Wuhrer and Scura paid $1.585 million for a 3,283 square foot home in the Windsor Square area of Los Angeles. A year later, they sold the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home for $1.7 million. At the time of the sale, the couple also owned a 1,348 square foot home in the Hollywood Hills that Kari purchased for $220,000 in 1997.