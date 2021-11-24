World

Karim Benzema, French Soccer Star, Is Convicted in Sex Tape Scandal

PARIS – Real Madrid star striker Karim Benzema was found guilty by a French court on Wednesday of plotting to blackmail a teammate in a sex tape case in which Benzema was dropped. The French national football team for more than five years.

Benzema, 33, was sentenced to one year in prison and fined 75,000 euros, or about $ 84,000.

Benzema was accused of helping four other men, Matthew Valbuena, a teammate from France, blackmailed from an intimate video taken from Valbuena’s mobile phone.

Benzema has always denied the allegations. He was preparing for Real Madrid’s Champions League match against Sheriff Tiraspol on Wednesday and did not appear in court for a decision.

