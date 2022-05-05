Karine Jean-Pierre to replace Jen Psaki as White House press secretary



President Biden announced Thursday that Karin Jean-Pierre will replace Jane Sackie as White House press secretary later this month.

The president has announced that Jean-Pierre, who is serving as chief deputy press secretary, will also serve as the president’s assistant.

Saki is due to leave the White House on May 13.

“I am proud to announce that Karin Jean-Pierre will serve as the next White House Press Secretary,” the president said Thursday. “Carin not only brings the experience, talent, and integrity needed for this difficult task, but she will continue to communicate on behalf of the American people about the work of the Biden-Harris administration.”

Biden added: “Jill and I have known and respected Karina for a long time and she will speak for me and for this administration.”

The president “praised Saki for setting the standard for returning decency, dignity and decorum to the White House briefing room.”

“I would like to thank Jane for raising the bar, for communicating directly and honestly with the American people, and for maintaining her sense of humor in doing so,” the president said. “I thank Jane for her service to the country, and wish her well in moving forward.”

The White House on Thursday announced the return of Anita Dunn, a senior adviser and aide to the president. Dan rejoins White House staff from his communications and political consulting firm, SKDK, and will help advance the president’s policy and communications objectives.