Karishma Kapoor Celebrate Her 47th Birthday With Her Girl Gang

New Delhi. Today is the birthday of Bollywood’s beautiful actress Karisma Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor has ruled the hearts of millions of people for years with her superb acting. Karishma worked with veteran actors in many superhit films. Even after years, the magic of charisma continues. Away from the big screen, Karishma remains very active on social media. The picture of Karishma’s birthday party has been posted by her special friend and actress Amrita Arora on social media. In which his sister Karisma Kapoor is also seen with him.

Karisma Kapoor celebrates birthday with girl gang

The picture shared by Amrita Arora. On that, he has congratulated Karishma on her birthday. Amrita writes for Karisma that Happy Birthday my Darling Karisma Kapoor. You shine like this and be as lovely as a beautiful vintage wine. Talking about Karishma’s look in the picture, she is seen in a black skirt and printed top.

At the same time, Amrita Arora is seen wearing a shimmery blue dress. At the same time, Kareena Kapoor is seen in a glamorous style wearing an off white and pink floral dress. Amrita with Karishma, another friend of hers is seen with Kareena. In the picture, Malaika Arora is seen missing from this gang.

picture going viral

Celebs are also seen congratulating Karishma by commenting on Amrita’s post. More than 24 thousand likes have come on this picture. By the way, let us tell you that this girl gang of Malaika, Amrita, Kareena and Karisma is famous in the entire industry. Often the four have been seen hanging out. Whenever all the four actresses are seen in one frame. So the stir on social media starts.

Actress has debuted on OTT platform

Talking about the workfront of 47-year-old Karishma, Karisma Kapoor has made her debut on the OTT platform. Last year, Karishma appeared in the web series ‘Mentalhood’. By the way, let us tell you that Karishma is also a single mother. Which was well liked. Along with this, Karishma has also been seen judging in dance reality shows. At the same time, the fans are also waiting for the return of Karishma on the big screen.