Karishma Kapoor made these big allegations against her husband, forced her to sleep with friends on honeymoon

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has been away from the world of limelight for a long time. But she remains very active on social media. And with this she stays connected with her fans. Karisma made distance from films after getting married. So that there should not be any interference in married life, but this sacrifice of hers did not work. And after 13 years of marriage, both of them separated from each other. Karisma Kapoor married Sanjay Kapoor.

Read More:- Bollywood Celebrity Nicknames Are So Funny, You Will Miss Laughter On Hearing It

In the year 2016, Karisma got divorced from Sanjay Kapoor. But after getting divorced, Karisma Kapoor made many big revelations about Sanjay and her mother-in-law. Karisma Kapoor had told during the interview that after marrying Sanjay, her behavior started changing a lot. They wanted to use them only for money.

Read More:- These Bollywood actresses created panic by posing without clothes, bold topless pictures became fiercely viral

Karishma had told about the mother-in-law that she used to force her to do everything. Even her husband Sanjay used to fully support her. Not only this, once his mother even made Karishma’s father cry. Karishma wanted to break the marriage then but got married under the guise of Sanjay and his family.

During the interview, Karisma had revealed about her husband that ‘When we went on honeymoon, Sanjay forced me to sleep with me.

#Karishma #Kapoor #big #allegations #husband #forced #sleep #friends #honeymoon