Karishma Kapoor turned Corona positive, the truth came out of sister Kareena’s mouth

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor has become Corona positive. Although he himself has not given this information, but this has been revealed from the video of Kareena and Kajol meeting on Thursday. In the video which went viral on social media while gossiping both, Bebo is seen telling Kajol that Lolo’s corona report has also come positive.

After this Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan has made a post on social media. In which he has wished Karishma to get well soon.

Sharing a collage of photos of himself and Karisma, he wrote, “Get well soon. I didn’t know that the media could hear any conversation so clearly. Next time I plan to kidnap Jeh Jaan, it’s better not to say my thoughts out loud.” This news has become even stronger after Saba’s post.

Significantly, on Thursday, Kajol and Kareena suddenly met each other outside Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. Where they talked to each other for some time. Meanwhile, both inquired about each other’s children and husband.

Kareena told that we all had become corona positive. To which Kajol told that she too has been hit by Corona. Meanwhile, Kareena told about Karishma’s corona report and this thing was captured in the paparazzi’s camera.

Let us tell you that Kareena Kapoor also became Corona positive in December. After which she had been in isolation for a few days away from her children and family. Bebo was constantly giving health-related information to her fans. Not only this, she also shared how much she is missing them by staying away from children and husband.