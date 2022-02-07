Karishma tanna crazy dance on Oo Antava on her wedding reception video goes viral on social media

Karishma Tanna Wedding: Karishma Tanna organized a reception party after the wedding. He danced a lot in this party, whose video is going viral.

Karishma Tanna Reception Dance: Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna is busy these days about her marriage. Karishma Tanna married businessman boyfriend Varun Bangera on February 5 with full customs in Mumbai. After the wedding, the couple organized a grand reception for their friends, whose pictures and videos are doing the rounds on social media.

Karishma Tanna was seen swinging in a tremendous way in her reaction. A video of him has surfaced from this party. In this video, Karishma is doing a wonderful dance on the song Oo Antava from the film Pushpa. Originally this song was shot on Samantha.

In the video that surfaced, you can see that Karishma Tanna in a golden one piece dress is seen immersed in all the fun. This style of Karishma is being well-liked on social media. Fans are fiercely liking and sharing this video of Karishma.

Actress Harleen Sethi shared Karishma Tanna’s dance video on her Insta story. In which she is dancing with a lot of fun with her friends. The actress is looking very beautiful in a shimmery golden short dress and open hair. She is seen giving flying kisses to anyone while dancing. Although Harleen has not given any caption in this, only tagged Karishma.

Let us tell you that during the wedding, in the pastel pink color lehenga, where the bride Karishma looked beautiful like fairies, the groom looked no less than the prince in the king of white color sherwani and pink color turban. In every ritual of marriage, both were not able to take their eyes off each other.

Talking about the relationship of Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera, both were dating each other for a long time, although both kept their relationship secret. But Karishma Tanna made her relationship official with Varun Bangera on January 1.

For information, let us tell you that Varun Bangera is a businessman and hails from Mumbai. He is currently the director of a company named VB Crop. Varun Bangera’s birthday is on 28 August. Actress Karishma Tanna also wished her by sharing a photo on her birthday this year.