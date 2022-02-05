Karishma Tanna danced fiercely with husband Varun Bangera at the Mehndi function video viral

Famous TV actress Karishma Tanna recently shared a video of her Mehndi Ceremony, in which she can be seen dancing fiercely with her future husband.

Famous TV actress Karishma Tanna is in a lot of discussions these days. The actress is soon going to tie the knot with boyfriend Varun Bangera. Their wedding rituals have also started. At the same time, his Mehndi ceremony was held recently and he also got Varun Bangera’s name henna applied on his hands. Some photos and videos of this Mehndi ceremony are going viral on social media.

Photos and videos of this function have been shared by Karishma Tanna herself on her Instagram handle. In one of them, it can be seen in the viral video that Karishma Tanna is seen doing a tremendous dance with her future husband. Also, the actress can be seen dancing fiercely with her friends.

In this video shared by the actress, one can see all the glimpses of her Mehndi function and dance with Varun Bangera. In the first video, Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera enter hand in hand.

In this Mehndi function, Karishma is seen in yellow color lehenga and her future husband Varun is seen in red color kurta, pajama. At the same time, as soon as the actress starts dancing, her boyfriend keeps on watching her and later he himself starts dancing fiercely with her.

Choreographer Terence Lewis also participated in this Mehndi ceremony of Karishma Tanna and she also added color to the function with her dance. Seeing this video of Karishma Tanna, her fans are also praising her beauty fiercely and commenting fiercely. One of his fans wrote in the comment ‘Very beautiful’. At the same time, millions of views have come on this video of him.

Significantly, on January 1, Karishma Tanna made her relationship official with Varun Bangera. He told the fans about this through his Instagram handle. Sharing a photo, Karisma wrote in the caption ‘Thank you 2021. Excited for 2022. Happy new year to all of you’.