Karishma Tanna Dating Varun Bangera: Karishma Tanna Dating is Varun Bangera

TV actress Karishma Tanna last appeared in the 10th season of the stunt based reality show ‘Khatroon Ke Khiladi’ and won. She has been missing from the screen ever since but her personal life has always been in the headlines.

According to the latest news, Karisma is now dating real estate businessman Varun Bangera. He did not say anything about it but the social media post indicated that something was brewing between the actress and Varun.



Charisma made the heart

Charisma recently wished her alleged boyfriend a happy birthday. The actress has shared a photo of Varun showing his back. He is sitting in front of the sun. Charisma just created a heart emoji in her Instagram story.

Host party for Varun

Not only that, according to a report from our partner Itimes, Karisma had organized a birthday party for Varun last night which was attended only by close friends. Let me tell you, the couple met through common friend Suved Lohia. It is said that both have become stronger in recent times.



Spend quality time together

Karisma and Varun often hide their love story from the paparazzi. They spend quality time together and even go on vacation. It is believed that both are serious about each other.



Charisma was evident in these projects

Talking about the commercial front, Karisma made her debut in the popular Hindi serial ‘Kunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ in 2001. After this, in addition to TV shows, she also appeared in Bollywood movies like ‘Grand Masti’ and ‘Sanju’. The actress was last seen in the film ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’.