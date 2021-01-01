Karishma Tanna Dating Varun Bangera: Karishma Tanna Dating is Varun Bangera
Charisma made the heart
Charisma recently wished her alleged boyfriend a happy birthday. The actress has shared a photo of Varun showing his back. He is sitting in front of the sun. Charisma just created a heart emoji in her Instagram story.
Host party for Varun
Not only that, according to a report from our partner Itimes, Karisma had organized a birthday party for Varun last night which was attended only by close friends. Let me tell you, the couple met through common friend Suved Lohia. It is said that both have become stronger in recent times.
Spend quality time together
Karisma and Varun often hide their love story from the paparazzi. They spend quality time together and even go on vacation. It is believed that both are serious about each other.
Charisma was evident in these projects
Talking about the commercial front, Karisma made her debut in the popular Hindi serial ‘Kunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ in 2001. After this, in addition to TV shows, she also appeared in Bollywood movies like ‘Grand Masti’ and ‘Sanju’. The actress was last seen in the film ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’.
