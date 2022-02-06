Karishma tanna gets married to businessman boyfriend varun bangera Karishma tanna wedding inside photos and video karishma tanna wedding album

Karishma Tanna Wedding Album: Karishma Tanna has taken seven rounds with businessman Varun Bangera. All the inside pictures and videos of this fairytale wedding have gone viral.

Karishma Tanna Varun Bangera Wedding: Bollywood actress Karishma Tanna tied the knot on February 5. Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera took seven rounds in Mumbai on Saturday. All the beautiful inside photos and videos of the wedding have surfaced on social media, which are becoming very viral.

The bride and groom are looking very happy in all these wedding pictures and videos. With this the theme of the wedding was kept fairytale and the pictures of this fairytale wedding are capturing everyone’s hearts on social media.

During the wedding, while the bride Karisma looked beautiful like a fairy in a pastel pink color lehenga, the groom looked no less than a prince in a king of white color sherwani and pink color turban. In every ritual of marriage, both were not able to take their eyes off each other.

Karisma has shared many pictures of the wedding with the fans through Instagram. Along with this, all the inside videos are also coming out on the fan page. At the wedding, Karishma Tanna gave rose flowers to her groom King Varun Bangera by sitting on his knees.

Fans were very excited for the wedding of Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera, in such a situation, Karishma has also shared all the updates of her wedding with the fans through pictures and videos.

Talking about the relationship of Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera, both were dating each other for a long time, although both kept their relationship secret. But Karishma Tanna made her relationship official with Varun Bangera on January 1.

He told the fans about this through his Instagram handle. Sharing a photo, Karisma wrote in the caption ‘Thank you 2021. Excited for 2022. Happy new year to all of you’.

The wedding rituals started with turmeric, after which mehndi and marriage have been in limelight. Varun and Karisma have done fiercely photoshoots in every wedding ceremony.

For information, let us tell you that Varun Bangera is a businessman and hails from Mumbai. He is currently the director of a company named VB Crop. Varun Bangera’s birthday is on 28 August. Actress Karishma Tanna also wished her by sharing a photo on her birthday this year.