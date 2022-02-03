Karishma Tanna Haldi ceremony pictures with Varun Bangera | Photos of Karishma Tanna Varun Bangera’s Haldi ceremony

seen in white dress

While most of the stars are seen in yellow outfits on Haldi, Karishma Tanna appeared in a white costume for her Haldi. He wore a white colored sharara and kurti. Fans liked his look very much.

dyed in turmeric

In this picture, Karishma and Varun are seen applying turmeric to each other. Fans are very excited to see their wedding pictures.

festival before spring

Even before spring, Karishma Tanna and Varun were seen covered in flowers. Flowers were also showered on him during the Haldi ceremony.

Gujarati – Marriage from South Indian Traditions

Karishma Tanna and Varun are to be married in Gujarati and South Indian traditions. If reports are to be believed, Karishma Tanna will not wear Sabyasachi outfit on her wedding like other brides.

wedding greetings

We wish Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera a very happy marriage in advance. Now the only wait is to see him in the beautiful avatar of the bride and groom.