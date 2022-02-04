Karishma Tanna looks a gorgoeus bride to be at her Mehndi ceremony see pictures | See pictures of Karishma Tanna’s Mehndi ceremony

bride to be

Karishma Tanna looks lovely in this yellow light. She chose a white outfit for her Haldi ceremony, while she chose a yellow-red lehenga for the Mehndi ceremony.

met a year and a half ago

Karishma and Varun met about a year and a half ago through friends and both of them liked each other very much in the first meeting itself. After that both of them started dating each other.

Friends also created atmosphere

Karisma and Varun got engaged in November in a very private ceremony. This was confirmed by his special friend Ekta Kapoor on her Instagram. On the occasion of Mehndi, Karisma and Varun’s friends created a tremendous atmosphere.

dance on ghungroo

Varun Bangera was seen dancing on the song Ghungroo Tut Gaye from War for Karishma Tanna. This party lasted till late in the evening.

special friend aamna

Karishma Tanna’s special friend Aamna Sharif also appeared in a very beautiful white outfit on this occasion.