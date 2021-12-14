Karishma Tanna wedding detail actress marry with boyfriend varun bangera on February 2022

Television oi-Prachi Dixit

After Ankita Lokhande, Bigg Boss fame Karishma Tanna is also going to get married. Karishma Tanna is dating a special friend of hers for many years. Karishma Tanna has taken an important decision to get married during the Corona lockdown. According to the information received, Karishma Tanna is tying the knot with her boyfriend Varun Bangera.

Karishma Tanna is going to start a new life of her marriage in the new year. Let us tell you that Karishma Tanna is going to get married on 4 February 2022. Karishma Tanna, the program of Haldi, Mehndi and Sangeet will start from February 4. Meanwhile, Karishma Tanna’s wedding will take place.

Karishma Tanna and Varun will have a big reception for their family and industry on 6th February 2022. Amidst the corona virus, Karishma Tanna got engaged with her boyfriend on 12 November. Only family and close people attended this engagement. It is being told that Karishma Tanna and Varun are dating each other for a few years. Some time ago many pictures of Karishma Tanna and Varun also surfaced.

Karishma Tanna is very busy these days preparing for her wedding. Karishma Tanna can announce her marriage soon. Varun Bangera, the future husband of Karishma Tanna, is a business man. Who is a director in a company. Varun and Karishma Tanna met through Croman Dost.

english summary Here read Karishma Tanna wedding detail actress marry with boyfriend varun bangera on february 2022

Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 19:41 [IST]