Karishma Tanna Wedding Video of Karishma Tanna Haldi Ceremony Goes Viral

The wedding rituals of Karishma Tanna have started. Now the actress has shared some photos and videos of her turmeric with fans.

These days the wedding season is going on fiercely. From the big screen to the small screen, many celebs have been married this season. Recently Katrina Kaif and Mouni Roy got married. At the same time, in the same sequence, TV show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ star Karishma Tanna is also getting married. Karishma is going to tie the knot with businessman Varun Bangera on February 5, whose rituals have also started. Meanwhile, the actress has shared some photos and videos of her Haldi ceremony, which are becoming very viral.

Karishma Tanna has shared her photos and videos on Instagram handle. He wrote in the caption with an album of his photos, ‘Forever my beginning. At the same time, he has captioned the video as ‘Turmeric Hai’. It can be seen in this video that the actress is wearing a beautiful white colored sharara for her Haldi ceremony. Along with this, she is also wearing floral jewelery from Floral Art and Design Studio.

Karishma Tanna has taken this turmeric dress from the label Sukriti and Aakriti, whose creative heads are Sukriti Grover and Aakriti Grover. Also, this beautiful turmeric sharara of the actress is made from organic cotton. The dress is decorated with golden rayon and embroidered with white thread and star work.

Let us tell you, actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan have been seen wearing designer clothes of this label.

Significantly, Karishma Tanna made her relationship official with Varun Bangera on January 1. He gave this information to the fans through his Instagram handle. Sharing a photo, Karisma wrote in the caption ‘Thank you 2021. Excited for 2022. Happy new year to all of you’.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Karishma Tanna has planned her marriage keeping in mind the Kovid protocol. Only his family and close friends will attend this Haldi and Mehndi ceremony.