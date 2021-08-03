Karisma fell down due to Kareena Kapoor at Yoga Place, celebs started reacting like this on Bebo-lolo’s video

A video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor has surfaced on social media. In the video, both sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are seen doing yoga asanas together. In the video, the yoga instructor says that the next asana is Vishwas Asana. After listening to the instructor, Kareena looks at Karishma and gives an expression.

Then sister Karishma tells what is ‘Vishvas Asana’? Karishma says- ‘Vishwas Asana, clear the mind, throw your body back and fall in the hands of your partner, trust.’ All other women do it in a ‘belief posture’ manner. At the same time, Karishma is also doing it that only then she falls down.

The reason being, Kareena does not stand on Karishma’s back side like others, she gets thirsty and goes to drink water. As soon as the sound of falling is heard, Kareena sees Karishma falling on the ground. Seeing this, she runs to Karishma and says- ‘I should ask for medicine.’ And start laughing.

Karishma herself shared this video from her Instagram. Lolo writes with the caption – ‘Trust and Reliability’. Many comments of fans are coming on this video of Karishma-Kareena. At the same time, many celebs are also reacting to Lolo Bebo’s video. Watch video:-

Seema Khan reacted to this video of Lolo-Bebo and said- Too cute. Chunky Pandey’s wife Bhavna Pandey also gave two heart emojis after watching the video. Seeing the video, actor Punit Malhotra also sent a laughing emoji. Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi also reacted to the video and said – Loved it was very cute. Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor also reacted to the video and gave Karishma-Kareena two hearts.

Let me tell you, the bonding of Karisma and Kareena has been very special since childhood. Kareena has seen Karisma working and struggling from a young age. In such a situation, she also used to visit Karisma on her film sets. At the same time, Karisma has also supported Kareena a lot in her career.





