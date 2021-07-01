Karisma Kapoor completes 30 years in Bollywood : Watch This flashback video | Karisma Kapoor shows the journey of 30 years in VIDEO, fans said – Evergreen

New Delhi: Actress Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 30 years in Bollywood by sharing flashback video clips of her hit songs on Instagram on Thursday. In the caption accompanying the clip, he wrote, ‘Memories from the 90s till now. Hashtag 30 Years of Gratitude.’

Hit Songs Aaye Nazar

The video clip features Karisma Kapoor’s popular songs from films from the nineties and 2000s such as ‘Hero No 1’, ‘Coolie No 1’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, ‘Zubaida’, ‘Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge’. A mash-up of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, ‘Raja Babu’ and ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ etc. has been shown.

Made debut with this film

Karisma’s first film ‘Prem Qaidi’ was released on June 21, 1991. The film was directed by K Murali Mohan Rao and co-starred Harish. The actress was last seen on screen in her first web series ‘Mentalhood’, which released last year.

Malaika gave her heart

Minutes later on his Instagram post, a flurry of compliments started pouring in from his fans and fans. Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor wrote ‘fashion icon’. Malaika Arora and Maheep Kapoor commented with heart emojis.

Fans said this thing

Her fans also commented on her Instagram page, ‘You were wonderful. We have loved watching all your movies. You should come again.’ One fan wrote, ‘Such a wonderful actress, miss you on the silver screen.’

read also: Janhvi Kapoor pulls sister Khushi’s leg during workout, see this FUNNY VIDEO

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to