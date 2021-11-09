Karisma Kapoor Divorce, Tragic Married Life, Honeymoon: When Karisma Kapoor went on honeymoon with Sanjay Kapoor as a new bride the actress was blown away after seeing her husbands behavior

Karisma Kapoor, the top actress of the 90s, entertained her fans a lot on the screen. While bubbly Karisma Kapoor touched a lot of heights in her career, the actress had to suffer a lot in her personal life. Actually, the talk happened when the actress was married to Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapoor. Karishma had a love marriage with Sanjay. But soon after the marriage, problems started between the two.

Karishma had then told that she was treated unfairly in her in-laws’ house. Her in-laws used to torture her. At the same time, Sanjay Kapoor also used to abuse her. Not only this, Karishma had separated from husband Sanjay shortly after marriage. Meanwhile, Karisma had also made many serious allegations against Sanjay.

Karisma Kapoor herself had told in an interview that husband Sanjay used to raise his hand on Karisma at that time. Not only this, it also happened when Karisma Kapoor had to hide her scars with makeup, which she had met Sanjay during the fight.

In this interview, Karisma also told a shocking thing. Karisma had told that after marriage, when Sanjay-Karisma went on honeymoon, her husband along with his friends had misbehaved with Karishma.

According to media reports, Karisma had said- ‘Some years of marriage went well, but after 5-6 years the turmoil had started.’ It was also revealed in the news then that on the honeymoon, Sanjay had tried to make a deal of his wife Karishma with his friends. Karishma was asked by her husband to sleep with his friends.

Karishma was broken by this behavior of husband Sanjay, after which she took a big decision related to her life. In the year 2003, Karisma married Sanjay. At the same time, by the year 2016, both had separated from each other.

Let me tell you, Karishma made her debut on OTT some time back with Alt Balaji’s ‘Mentalhood’ webseries. In this web series, she was seen talking on parenthood. Actress Karisma, who made her debut with the film ‘Prem Qaidi’, gave hits from the line in her career.

Karishma gave more than one superhit romantic comedy films like Jeet, Beast, Hero No. 1, Coolie No. One, Raja Babu, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judwaa, Dil To Pagal Hai, Bibi No. 1, Raja Hindustani. His pairing with Govinda was very much liked by the fans.