Karisma Kapoor Expense Management After Divorce: After divorce from husband, Karisma Kapoor manages her luxury life like this, herself takes care of herself and children!

In the 90s, Karisma Kapoor gave one hit film after another. The pairing of Karishma with Govinda was liked by the fans so much that every film of this pair proved to be a superhit. In the year 2003, Karisma made a distance from Bollywood by marrying Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapoor. However, this marriage did not last long and by the time of 2016, Karishma had separated from Sanjay Kapoor.

Karishma, who was the number one actress in the film industry, is a single mother today. Karishma's living style is very luxurious. From their food and drink to clothes and children's expenses, Karishma herself bears.

However, after separation from Sanjay Kapoor, he made a comeback in Bollywood with the film ‘Dangerous Ishq’. But this film did not do anything special and fell flat at the box office. After this Karishma did not sign any film. However, in between, Karishma was seen doing a cameo in a scene of Shahrukh Khan’s film Zero.

Even after not working in films, Karishma maintains her luxury life herself. Today Karisma Kapoor is an independent woman, takes care of her children and lives on her own. Wherever Karisma Kapoor goes, everyone’s eyes are fixed on her. Karishma’s style statement Her expensive dressing sense and luxury cars are superb. Being a part of the glamor industry, all this becomes necessary as well.

Karisma Kapoor may not be signing any film but she constantly endorses the brand. He earns through his Insta page. Karishma works in many ads. Actress Karisma Kapoor is also the brand ambassador of Kellogg’s, Admix Retail, Denon and Garnier. So at the same time, Karishma is seen as a showstopper in many fashion shows. Karishma walks the ramp for designers and earns a hefty amount. On the other hand, Karishma goes away from home, tours the world and fulfills the commitments of her show.

In the year 2014, the relationship between Karisma and Sanjay started deteriorating very badly. Due to which Karishma had filed divorce. After this, Karisma got 14 crores from Sanjay Kapoor in the form of alumni. This amount was for the education of the children. Apart from this, it was also decided to give 10 lakh rupees a month to Karishma from Sanjay.

Let me tell you, Karishma’s career was at the peak in the 90s. After this the news of Karisma Kapoor’s marriage started surfacing. The marriage of Karishma to Amitabh Bachchan’s son and actor Abhishek was also fixed. Even the engagement rings were exchanged. But later this engagement was broken. It is said that in order to forget Abhishek, Karishma took this decision in a hurry in her life.