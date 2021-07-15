Karisma Kapoor made revelations about Suniel Shetty, used to do such acts on the sets of the film

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor may be away from films now but she always remains in limelight. Every day his pictures with Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora keep going viral. Now Karisma Kapoor is going to be seen as a guest in the upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Indian Idol Season 12. The contestants of the show will perform in front of Karishma. At the same time, the actress makes many revelations about her professional life.

Karisma Kapoor tells that Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan are the biggest clowns. But Sunil Shetty’s name comes at the top of this list. Because he was pranked twice with Karishma. Karishma then tells how Suniel Shetty joked with her twice on the sets of the film.

Karisma told, ‘Once we were shooting for a film in Chennai. I saw a man wearing a dhoti sitting at a distance. A lot of people had come to him, so I thought he would be some senior artist from the South, whom I do not know. Later Anna (Sunil Shetty) asked me to meet him. We would have talked together for about 20 minutes and even posed for photos. After that the same man was applying makeup on my face before my shot. I was surprised. I went to Suniel Shetty to know about him. Then he told that it was just a prank. That person was actually her own makeup artist. That was a very funny moment. We laughed a lot.

After this Karishma told about another prank of Sunil Shetty. She says, “During an action sequence, two men with daggers were coming towards each other. After some time they both started fighting with each other. I was very scared and I asked someone from the police or the unit to stop the fight. When I really got tears in my eyes, Suniel Shetty told that it was a prank. Let us tell you that Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor have worked together in many films. Both were seen in films like ‘Rakshak’, ‘Saput’, ‘Baaz: Bird in Danger’ and ‘Krishna’.

