Karisma Kapoor notes on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday: Karisma Kapoor shared a heartfelt note for Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bollywood’s Begum Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday. Many people are congratulating him on this special occasion. Sister Karishma Kapoor has also written a beautiful note for Bebo on her Instagram handle.

The ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ fame actress shared several throwback pictures with her birthday girl. Karisma wrote a special message for Kareena with photos. The Kapoor sisters look so cute in the old pictures. Charisma wears a printed dress, while Bebo wears a cute frock with a hair ribbon tie.



Karisma said – I will always be with you

On the post, Karisma captioned, ‘I will always be with you. Happy birthday to the best sister in the world. My lifeline. I love you the most He also gave the hashtag #birthdaygirl #sisterlove #beboisthebest #happybirthday.



Kareena will be seen in these films

On the work front, Kareena will now be seen opposite Aamir Khan in ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhoomi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.