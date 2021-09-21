Karisma Kapoor notes on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday: Karisma Kapoor shared a heartfelt note for Kareena Kapoor Khan
Karisma said – I will always be with you
On the post, Karisma captioned, ‘I will always be with you. Happy birthday to the best sister in the world. My lifeline. I love you the most He also gave the hashtag #birthdaygirl #sisterlove #beboisthebest #happybirthday.
Kareena will be seen in these films
On the work front, Kareena will now be seen opposite Aamir Khan in ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhoomi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.
#Karisma #Kapoor #notes #Kareena #Kapoors #birthday #Karisma #Kapoor #shared #heartfelt #note #Kareena #Kapoor #Khan
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.