Karisma Kapoor Picks a Mauve Coloured Outfit and We’re in Love With This Shade (View Pics)



While Karisma Kapoor has stayed away from Bollywood for the longest time, she continued making appearances, reminding us that she was the OG queen of B-town. Karisma has certainly come a long way in the industry and yet we find ourselves falling in love with her harder each day. Lolo, as she’s fondly called was amongst the many guests at Salman Khan’s Eid bash this year and she chose a rather subtle outfit this time. Karisma Kapoor Birthday: A Quintessential Diva Who Does Fashion Like No One Else (View Pics).

With no bling or any typical design, Karisma preferred to go traditional but in style this time. She chose a printed mauve coloured Kurti paired with a matching skirt and a dupatta for Khan’s Eid party and looked as delightful as ever. With the help of her ace stylist, Karisma then accessorised her outfit with a pair of statement earrings, a couple of bangles and finger rings. With dark lips, curled eyelashes, well-defined brows and loose, straight hair, she completed her look further. Karisma Kapoor Picks Florals for Fall and Mumbaikars Will Approve It (View Pics).

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karisma was last seen in Mentalhood, a web series that dealt with motherhood on ZEE5. And while that was a couple of years back, she’s now gearing up for yet another exciting project titled Brown. Karisma recently made the announcement on her IG handle and we are looking forward to this one.

