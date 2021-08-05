Karisma Kapoor Reaction Zip Up Her Mouth As Anurag Basu Adds Alia Bhatt Name In Kapoor Family Video Goes Viral

Bollywood’s famous actress Karisma Kapoor may be away from films these days, but she does not leave a single opportunity to grab headlines with her style. Recently, a video of the actress is becoming very viral on social media, in which she is seen judging the show Super Dancer. Meanwhile, a contestant of Super Dancer asks Karisma Kapoor how many actors are there in your family. On this, Karisma Kapoor starts counting everyone’s name. But as soon as Alia Bhatt’s name comes up, the reaction of the actress is worth watching.

In Super Dancer, the contestant asked Karisma Kapoor, “How many actors are there in your family?” In response, Karisma Kapoor said, “I don’t even know how many there are. First of all, my great-grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor ji. Then my grandfather Raj Kapoor.”

Karisma Kapoor further said about this, “Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, his wife Geeta Bali ji, Jennifer Aunty, Premnath ji, Rajindra Nath ji. My father, Chintu uncle, Chimpu uncle, Neetu aunty, my mother, me, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Armaan and Aadar Jain, Kunal Kapoor and Sanjana Kapoor.”

Karisma Kapoor further said about this that now Jahan Kapoor is also going to debut. Interrupting her on this matter, director Anurag Basu said, “Take Alia Bhatt too.” While Geeta Kapoor could not stop laughing after hearing this from the director, Karisma Kapoor laughed and closed her mouth.

Please tell that Kareena Kapoor was also questioned about the relationship between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Karan Johar had asked the actress at an event that what would be your reaction if Ranbir and Alia got married? To this Kareena Kapoor said, “I will be the happiest girl in the world.”

Apart from Kareena and Karisma, Rishi Kapoor also talked about Alia and Ranbir’s relationship in an interview to Mumbai Mirror. He had said, “This is Ranbir’s life, he can marry whomever he wants. Neetu likes that, I like that, Ranbir likes that.”





