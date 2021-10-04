Karisma Kapoor reacts to Neetu Kapoor: Karisma Kapoor reacts to Neetu Kapoor

Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor recently arrived with her father Randhir Kapoor in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Before that, Neetu Kapoor arrived at the show with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor. In the meantime, he had told a funny story about the Kapoor family. Now showing his video, Karisma and Randhir were asked for their reactions.

In fact, when Neetu arrived at the show, she had said that Kapoor has a false ego. That is, Lallu is inside, Rubab is on top. At this, Riddhima interrupts him and says that mother means to be soft.



Kapoor is honest and sensitive

Now after watching this clip, there was a confused expression on Karisma’s face. He later said that Kapoor is honest and sensitive. Not only that, he further said that even though everyone is very busy in their life, when the time comes, everyone stands together in happiness and sorrow.

Active on social media

Let me tell you, although Karisma is not seen much in movies right now, she is very active on social media. She often shares pictures, videos, family pictures with fans. She is also seen in the shared pictures of sister Kareena.