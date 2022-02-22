Entertainment

Karisma Kapoor’s family did not want her to act, sister Kareena became emotional while telling

Recalling Karishma’s struggles, Kareena had told that no one in the family wanted her to act.

Apart from being sisters, Bollywood actresses Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are also good friends of each other. Both are seen hanging out with their girl gang. Their love can be traced from the Instagram handles of both and many interviews. Both are seen standing together in each other’s good and bad times.

Kareena and Karisma are very protective of each other as well. Kareena once told in Simi Grewal show how she was heartbroken after seeing her sister upset. Recalling Karishma’s struggles, Kareena had told that no one in the family wanted her to act. She wanted to make a career in films, but no one supported her.

Simi was surprised to know that despite having Kapoor in front of Karishma’s name, she had to struggle. To which Kareena told that it was Karishma’s decision to act, in which there was no one to support her. One person who supported him was our mother. Further, Kareena said, “I have seen Karishma crying while sitting with her mother and making people throw her down.

Kareena said that she used to watch both of them in secret, because they did not want me to see their troubles. I have seen both, I have also suffered a lot along with my mother and sister. I have seen my sister used to cry at night, which used to hurt me a lot.

Kareena further told that she has learned a lot from her mother Babita and sister Karishma. Kareena told that she wanted to become a lawyer. But his decision to act later disappointed the family a lot. Kareena also told how happy the whole family was when she went to Harvard to study, as everyone else had failed in class VIII.


