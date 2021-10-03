Karisma Randhir Kapoor BTS Video: Karisma Kapoor Dancing With Daddy Randhir Kapoor BTS Video Viral: Daddy Randhir Kapoor Dancing With Girl Karisma On Sofa, BTS Video Viral

Randhir Kapoor and his daughter Karishma Kapoor were the guests of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Before the shooting of the show, a video of getting ready has surfaced, in which Papa Randhir Kapoor is seen getting ready to appear in Kapil’s show. Meanwhile, he is seen sitting on the sofa and dancing with his daughter.



Karisma Kapoor has shared this video, in which the two are seen dancing to the trending song of O ‘Streaming. Charisma has written – hopefully I will be in trend with Dad. In this video, both of them are seen dancing while having fun.

The father and daughter are seen together for the first time in Kapil Sharma’s show. In this show, Randhir Kapoor narrated many old stories, which probably no one has heard before.

Randhir Kapoor has recently shifted to a new house to live with his wife and daughters. Randhir Kapoor moved from his home in Chembur to Bandra so that he could stay with his family forever. Karisma and Kareena take great care of their father and often reach out to him to spend time with him.