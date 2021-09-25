Karkarduma Court Firing Case: In 2015, in Karkarduma Court, there were bullets in front of a judge

In 2015, the goon Mohammad Irfan alias Chenu Pehlwan, who was brought before a judge in Karkardoom court before Rohini court, was shot dead. The incident was also carried out in front of a judge in the courtroom. However, Chenu survived the attack. But the head constable of Delhi Police was killed. Police have claimed that the attack was carried out by Abdul Nasir, a kingpin goon of Chenu’s rival gang.The incident took place on December 23, 2015. At around 11:00 a.m., the gangster Chenu was produced in Court Room No. 73 by Metropolitan Magistrate Sunil Gupta. Meanwhile, four minors opened fire while targeting Chenu. Chhenu and Ram Kumar, the head constable of the 3rd Battalion brought in to present him, were injured.



Chenu recovered after treatment, but the policeman died the same day. Four minors were caught fleeing with weapons. This was the first incident of room firing in a Delhi court. The police investigation revealed that the conspiracy was hatched from Tihar.

Graph of attack in Rohini court

Yamunapar goon Abdul Nasir alias Khyber Hayat had sought help from Shakti Naidu, a goon from South Delhi, who was in jail with him at the time. Naidu entrusted the task to Shah Rukh, his sharpshooter in South Delhi, who was in jail with him.

Rohini court shooting: Lawyers strike in Rohini court today to demand increased security

Shah Rukh had entrusted the task to four minors, including his younger brother Sahil alias Ibrahim Sheikh and his right hand man Govind Singh Thapa alias Danny. Police claimed that Mohammad Azim Ahmed of Nasir gang had trained the four in shooting in UP. Subsequently, on 23 December 205, the four were handed over weapons and brought to Karkardum court.