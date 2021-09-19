Karl Naseeb made history, but also a big drama
One of the most important cultural milestones in the recent history of North American sports took place with much fanfare and circumstance in the form of shoulder to shoulder.
No openly gay player in the NFL’s 102-year history had competed in a regular-season game until September 13, when Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib stepped onto the field as he spent his six years. Did it in every game. Pro Career.
Amidst the spectacle of a Monday Night football game, Nasib’s barrier-breaking moment took a seat for fans at the Raiders’ formal opening of their new jet-black, $2 billion stadium. The biggest recognition of this feat of Naseeb came from some attendants wearing his number 94 jersey and not any other orchestrated gesture.
On Sunday, he’ll do it again as the Raiders take on the Steelers, making a concerted effort to take what fate and the team have achieved and leaving the others to understand and dissect whether a There has been a significant cultural change. League.
On diversity and inclusion in sports, experts said this should be the case.
“I think the fact that it wasn’t a distraction is a very positive sign,” said Richard Lapchik, director of the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport. “This is a sign of how much it has been accepted and no major fuss was made.”
On June 21, Naseeb came out as gay in a video posted to his Instagram account, stating that he had kept his sexuality a secret for 15 years. The one-minute video, filmed outside his home in West Chester, Pa., sparked a flurry of congratulatory messages on social media, including from his NFL teammates, celebrities and President Biden. According to Fanatics, the league’s e-commerce partner, within 24 hours, Fates’ jersey became a top-seller in the NFL.
Prior to luck, 15 players in league history identified as gay or bisexual, according to OutSports, a news website that covers LGBTQ athletes and issues in sports. But unlike Fates, he either announced his sexuality after his playing day ended or never appeared in regular season games.
Before the start of the season, Naseeb said he would donate $100,000 to The Trevor Project, a crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth. Trevor Project executive director Amit Pale said he contacted the organization about two months before his Instagram post to discuss a plan. In his conversation, Paley said that Naseeb wanted to raise awareness about LGBTQ issues instead of focusing only on himself.
Forty percent of more than 60,000 LGBTQ youth respondents to a 2020 Trevor Project survey said they had contemplated suicide, and in another survey released this month by the organization, 68 percent of respondents said they had attended their school or community club. did not participate in the Games. for fear of discrimination.
As Luck’s post spread, traffic to the Trevor Project’s website increased by more than 350 percent, and by the end of that week the organization had received at least $225,000 in pledged donations.
“I think Carl really didn’t want it to be a big deal, and hopefully one day when someone comes out it’s not a big deal,” Paley said in an interview. “But obviously to come out and be the first like this was a big deal.”
After a month, the matter was settled with the start of the training camp. According to fanatics, Fates’ jersey no longer tops the sales of the league, but remains in the top five among Raiders players.
He declined several interview requests and only spoke publicly once before the first game. Against the Baltimore Ravens, Naseeb played 44 percent of defensive snaps in a rotational role, making three tackles. But in overtime, he collided with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for a sack and was forced into a fumble that the Raiders’ defense recovered. The offense scored a walk-off touchdown to win the game, 33–27, two plays later.
Now in his third team since the Cleveland Browns drafted him in 2016, he led the nation at Penn State with 15.5 sacks as a senior and won the Lombardi Award as the nation’s best linesman. He said he tries to remember things from every game, but he especially tasted Monday night’s win.
“It was really special,” Naseeb said at a postgame news conference. “I’m really happy that we won that day, which made a little bit of history.”
His teammates did not mention the historical role of Naseeb in the victory. Coach John Gruden only praised his performance on the field. Defensive end Max Crosby also said simply, “Karl is a bowler and I am proud of that guy.”
ESPN, the network that aired the game, also took Luck’s achievement subtly. It circulated a 28-second video in the third quarter with a clip of his Instagram video and some photos. On an alternate broadcast on ESPN 2 featuring retired NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, former NBA player Charles Barkley appeared as a guest and wore a jersey of luck.
In some ways the nonchalant attitude of the coverage mimicked the reception of other male pro athletes, who played their first game after coming out. Former NBA player Jason Collins received modest praise from an opposing crowd when he entered a game for the Nets in 2014, 10 months after announcing that he was gay. But there was no other form of acknowledgment inside the arena, and Collins and his teammates shrugged off the moment for the news media.
Robbie Rogers, the first MLS player to appear in a game while being openly gay, said things felt “normal” amid a typical atmosphere for a Los Angeles Galaxy game in 2013.
Naseeb had said in August that his teammates have supported him ever since he came out. The Raiders did not make any players available for comment, but quarterback Derek Carr, who said his locker was just a short walk away from luck, said during training camp that he saw nothing to dispute it.
“When he came in, I just like to watch, and from my point of view a person hasn’t treated him any differently,” Carr said.
Former Raiders chief executive Amy Trusk said it fits tradition for a team that has historically embraced diversity. In 1997, she became the first female chief executive in the NFL Tom Flores, a Mexican American, was the first Latino coach in the NFL to win the Super Bowl by winning two with the Raiders in the 1980 and 1983 seasons. The team also drafted Aldridge Dickey, the first black quarterback taken in the first round in 1968, when the Raiders played in the AFL.
Trusk said he didn’t focus on the history of his first day or whether it changed the way his colleagues behaved toward him. He is not surprised at how Naseeb and the Raiders handled last week.
“This is an organization that has a track record of recruiting without regard to race, gender or any other person, no matter whether one can or may not hold a job,” Trusk said in an interview. “It’s very, very special from my point of view, that Karl is a raider.
“He did his job by going out, the way anyone would want any player to do his job,” he said.
If he continues to work well, said Wayne Mabry, arguably the Raiders’ most recognizable fan, Luck’s sexuality won’t change how he views the player. For nearly 30 years, Mabry, nicknamed “The Violator,” attended nearly every Raiders home game dressed as a pirate with black-and-silver face paint, leather boots, and pointy shoulder pads.
He said it was a tribute that was partly inspired by the team’s colloquial reputation as the league’s “Bad Boys”. It is irrelevant, he said, that a gay player is on a team with such a historically gritty notion.
“Warriors come in all shapes and sizes,” said 64-year-old Mabry. “It’s about what you bring to the table. As long as he can help us win, he’s a warrior for me.”
