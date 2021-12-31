Karnataka: A setback to the BJP amid the bill on conversion, know how the picture is changing with the results of the civic elections

The results of Karnataka Urban Local Bodies have come as a setback for the BJP. Elections were held for 1,184 wards. In which Congress has won 501 wards and BJP 433 wards.

Report- Kiran Parashar: BJP has suffered a major setback in the civic polls in Karnataka. The Congress has won a big victory in the state in this election, which took place amid the ongoing controversy over the conversion bill. This is the third election in the short reign of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai where the BJP has suffered a setback. With this defeat, Basavaraj Bommai has again gone on the back foot.

The Karnataka Urban Local Bodies results announced on Thursday came as a setback for the BJP, with the Congress leading. Especially in small towns. On December 27, elections were held for 1,184 wards in 58 urban bodies in 20 districts. Congress won 501 wards, BJP 433 and JD(S) 45, while Independents won 195 wards.

This is his third election after Basavaraj Bommai became the CM. Of the three, the BJP has suffered a setback. Bommai could not even lead the BJP to victory in the Sindgi assembly by-election in his home district. In the MLC elections too, the BJP had missed out on a majority. Now in the civic elections, Congress has given him a strong rout.

The BJP came out ahead in five municipal corporations, winning 66 of the 166 wards compared to 62 of the Congress and 12 of the JD(S). But the BJP was left behind in the municipalities and nagar panchayats. Out of 441 seats in the municipality, Congress got 202 and BJP got 176 seats. Out of 577 seats in Nagar Panchayats, Congress got 237 seats and BJP got 191 seats.

In Bommai’s Shiggaon assembly constituency, the Congress won 14 out of 23 wards. Whereas BJP had to be satisfied with only seven seats. The remaining two wards were won by independents. A BJP source admitted that the party, which was shattered and faltering after Yeddyurappa’s departure, did not make the necessary effort. It is also a setback for the BJP as the BJP government is shifting its focus behind measures like the Anti-Conversion Bill amid incidents of attacks on minorities.

Bommai said that despite having a large minority population in many local bodies, the BJP has not lived up to the expectations. He further said that the BJP has performed well in areas where the party had no presence in the past. Excited by the victory, former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said the results showed that the BJP cannot win with money power alone and people have rejected its “disappointing rule”.

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said the recent election results indicate a Congress wave in the state. There is no doubt that Congress will win the 2023 assembly elections. He said the results also confirm the popularity of the Congress ideology.