Karnataka #Bhakt #News #Karnataka #Coconut #Latest #News #Update #Karnataka #Coconut #Latest #News

A devotee surprised everyone by buying a coconut offered in a 12th century temple in Karnataka for Rs 6.5 lakh. This temple is located in Chikkalki village near Jamkhandi town in Bagalkot district. The buyer of this coconut is a fruit seller from Tikkota village in Vijaypura district.

A man named Mahavir Harke said, ‘People are calling the high price of coconut madness and superstition. But to me it is my devotion and dedication.

Auction of Malingaraya temple

The coconut was auctioned by the Malingaraya temple committee on Wednesday. Villagers and other devotees took part in it. Wednesday was the last day of the seventh month. Shri Birlingeshwara Mela was held here on this day.

Basu Kadali, secretary of the temple committee, said, “Lord Malingaraya is believed to be the incarnation of Nandi, the form of Lord Shiva. The coconut offered on his throne is considered extremely divine and auspicious. That’s why she’s bidding.

10 thousand were crossed for the first time

Kadli said the coconut has been auctioned for years but it has never crossed the Rs 10,000 mark. But this time the bid started from one thousand and reached one lakh in minutes. After this, a devotee made a bid of Rs 3 lakh. We thought the case would end here, but Mahavir bought coconuts at a bid of Rs 6.5 lakh. The temple committee will use the money for development and other religious works.

On why Harke took the price of coconut so much, he says to himself, ‘When my health was deteriorating, there was a loss in business, so I prayed to Lord Malingaraya. Within a few months all my troubles were gone. Now I will keep this divine coconut in my house and worship it daily.