Karnataka: BJP MP talks about bringing back Hindus who have converted to other religion, said – annual target should be fixed

BJP MP Tejashwi Surya has called for conversion of Muslims and Christians to Hinduism as it is the only way for Hindu revival.

BJP MP from Bangalore Tejashwi Surya has been embroiled in controversy due to one of his statements. Tejashwi Surya has called for conversion of Muslims and Christians to Hinduism. The video of Tejashwi Surya’s speech at Sri Krishna Math in Udupi on December 25 is going viral on social media.

Tejashwi Surya said that either by intimidation or by allurement, the Hindu has been expelled from his original religion. There is only one possible solution to address this discrepancy. The BJP MP said, “Those who have gone out of Hinduism due to various socio-political, economic reasons in history should be completely brought back to their mother religion Hinduism.” Tweeting the video of this speech, Tejashwi wrote, “India is re-emerging as ‘Vishwaguru’ after centuries of being ruled by foreign invaders.”

The BJP MP said that religious monasteries should take initiative for the return of Hindus who have migrated to other religions and set an ‘annual target’ to bring them back to Hinduism. He said such efforts should be made on a war footing. During this Tejashwi Surya also criticized various aspects of Muslim and Christian religion.

Tejashwi Surya said, “We have built a Ram temple in this country. Article 370 has been removed from Jammu and Kashmir. We should convert the Muslims of Pakistan to Hinduism. We have to give priority to ‘ghar wapsi’. Pakistan is included in the idea of ​​Akhand Bharat. Maths and temples should take the lead in this regard.”

The BJP MP asked, “Have those who insisted on celebrating Tipu Jayanti have urged for Kalam Jayanti or Shishunala Sharifa Jayanti? That’s the difference.” BJP MP Tejashwi Surya’s remarks come two days after the Karnataka Assembly passed the controversial anti-conversion bill despite mounting protests.