Karnataka Board 10th Exam 2021 to be held from tomorrow guideline released

Karnataka Board 10th Exam 2021: The Government of Karnataka has decided to conduct the 10th examinations from tomorrow despite the protests of the people. During the examination, the corona guideline will be fully implemented.

Karnataka Board 10th Exam 2021: Despite the cancellation of CBSE and most state boards, the Karnataka government had decided to conduct class 10 and class 12 examinations. Tomorrow i.e. on July 19 and 22, the class 10 board examinations will be held. All the preparations have been completed for this. On Monday, the main subjects of the examination will be Science, Mathematics and Social Science. On July 22, the language papers examinations will be held. The duration of SSLC exam will be of three hours. The exam will be conducted on OMR sheet in which multiple choice questions will be asked.

Read More: Tamil Nadu 12th Results 2021: Tomorrow will be the 12th results, students will be able to check here

It is necessary to do this for better future of students.

The Karnataka government has decided to conduct the 10th examination despite the protests of the people. Parents said that they do not want to risk the lives of their children amid the corona epidemic. Most of the other states decided to cancel the class 10th examinations in view of the threat of corona. The Karnataka government decided to conduct the exam saying that the exams are important for the future future of the students.

Free bus service to reach the exam center

In view of the current situation of Corona epidemic, the government has also arranged for transportation of the children to the examination centers. Karnataka’s Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the Managing Director of the Transport Corporation has issued a circular allowing children to travel in buses free of cost by showing their admit cards. Instructions have been given to ensure that no child is left out in the examination due to lack of vehicle.

Earlier on May 23, in an interview after the high-level meeting between the Center and the states, the state’s Education Minister Suresh Kumar had said that the state government had said that no decision has been taken to cancel the Karnataka SSLC, PUC examination. . Class X and XII exams have only been postponed and tentative new dates can be announced in July and August.

Read More: Maharashtra School Reopening: 5947 schools from 8th to 12th opened in rural areas, 4,16,599 students arrived on the first day