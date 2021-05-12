Karnataka CET 2021 Exams Postponed from July to August





Bengaluru: In wake of the rising variety of COVID-19 instances, the Karnataka Widespread Entrance Check (CET) examination that was scheduled to be held on July 7, 2021 and July 8, 2021 have been postponed to August 28 and August 29t this 12 months. The choice was taken due to the postponement of the annual 2nd PUC examinations and in view of the pandemic scenario within the state, mentioned an announcement by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA).

"Amid rising COVID instances and postponement of the 2nd PUC annual examinations, Widespread Entrance Check (CET) 2021 scheduled for July 7 and eight, has been postponed to August 28 and 29," Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, and Minister of Increased Schooling

"Widespread Entrance Check-2021 scheduled to be held on 07-07-2021 and 08-07-2021 and Kannada Language Check on 09-07-2021 has been postponed. Now, CET-2021 will probably be carried out on 28-08-2021 and 29-08-2021 and Kannada Language Check on 30-08-2021; additional functions will probably be invited by way of on-line shortly," the official assertion learn.

Amid rising COVID instances and postponement of the 2nd PUC annual examinations, Widespread Entrance Check (CET) 2021 scheduled for July 7 and eight, has been postponed to August 28 and 29: Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, and Minister of Increased Schooling pic.twitter.com/r5iau4q71T — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2021

“For contemporary updates, candidates should stay in contact with the KEA Web site (http://kea.kar.nic.in),” the assertion added.

Earlier in February, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan introduced that the Karnataka Examination Authority will conduct the Widespread Entrance Check (CET) for skilled programs on July 7 and eight.

The CET examination is for admission to undergraduate skilled programs and there have been round 1.94 lakh college students who registered for it final 12 months. Amid Covid-19 pandemic breakout final 12 months, a complete of 1.47 lakh college students had taken CET examinations out of the 1.94 lakh college students who had registered for it at 497 centres throughout the state, marking about 75 per cent attendance. Amongst these, 60 Covid-19 constructive college students together with 12 had been from Bengaluru had been among the many 1.47 lakh who appeared for the Karnataka CET for engineering and different programs.