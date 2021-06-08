Karnataka CET Exam 2021 to be Held on August 28 and 29





Bengaluru: The examination dates for the Karnataka Frequent Entrance Take a look at (CET) for varied vocational programs, together with engineering, have been introduced, and now it is going to be performed on August 28 and 29. Addressing a press convention in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan mentioned, “The CET examination will happen on August 28 and 29. Every topic will carry 60 marks.” Additionally Learn – Class 10 Exams Postponed in Andhra Pradesh, Govt to Overview Once more in July

The Maths and Biology exams will be held on the primary day whereas Physics and Chemistry on the second day. Registration will start from June 15, he mentioned, including that the PUC marks is not going to be taken under consideration. Narayan additional mentioned college students will be required to rating a minimal mark to clear the doorway take a look at. Additionally Learn – IIT JAM 2021: Admission Date Prolonged, Eligibility Standards Relaxed; Verify Additional Particulars Right here

Additionally Learn – Gujarat Postpones Class 10, 12 Exams, Offers Mass Promotion to Relaxation