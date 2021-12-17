karnataka Congress MLA Remark Controversy Aajtak Debate Show Anjana Om KashyapSambit Parta Supriya Shrinate

After the remarks made by former Karnataka Assembly Speaker and Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar on rape, questions have been raised once again on the thinking of the society towards women. During the discussion on this topic in the debate show ‘Halla Bol’ of news channel Aaj Tak, when the spokespersons of political parties started reminding each other’s old statements, anchor Ajana Om Kashyap interrupted all the spokespersons involved in the debate and said that such leaders should The number would be in the dozens who easily escape by making anti-women statements as no political party takes action against those who make false statements. Sambit Patra agreed to this comment of Kashyap.

Anjana Om Kashyap stopped Sambit Patra and said that it is not that the leaders of your party have not given statements against women but there will be no such party in the history of India which would have taken action against making statements against women, so The mind of all such leaders increases and they do not hesitate to make statements. Asking questions to the Congress and SP spokespersons involved in the debate, he said that there is a long list of leaders in SP and Congress who give statements against women but no political party sets an example by taking action.

On this comment of the anchor, Sambit Patra accepted the mistake of political parties and accepted that action is not taken against such leaders. He said that you are absolutely right, it is more in some party and less in some. According to Patra, there are people of anti-women ideology in every section of the society, political parties are also not untouched by this, it needs to be corrected because if we are not right then how will the country be right. But here he did not miss to target the Samajwadi Party.

Reminding the anti-women statements of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Azam Khan and Akhilesh Yadav, Sambit Patra said that if we keep accusing each other then leaders like KR Ramesh Kumar will escape. Meanwhile, the anchor interrupted him and asked what about Vishweshwar Hegde, who was laughing at the statement of the Congress leader. On this, Sambit Patra said that if Hegde laughed at this, then it is not fair, the party will investigate and take action on this. At the same time, he also said that if he is the speaker, only the Legislative Council will take action against him.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet said that the statement of Congress MLA is condemnable and such statement cannot be supported. He said that I am happy that he apologized but at the same time it is sad that when he was making such statements, no one objected, everyone was laughing there.

For your information, let us tell you that Congress MLA and former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly KR Ramesh Kumar has apologized on Friday for his remark made ‘without thinking’. As soon as the assembly proceedings began, Kumar stood up and said that he made a statement (in the assembly on Thursday), which people found derogatory. Kumar said, “However, I never intended to lower the dignity of this House or to behave inferiorly. I will not defend myself. I sincerely apologize for my statement during the proceedings of the House, if it has hurt the people of any part of the country.

Earlier, Ramesh Kumar tweeted, “I would like to sincerely apologize to everyone today for my insensitive and careless remarks made on ‘rape’ in the assembly. My intention was not to make this heinous crime mild or mild, but a thought-provoking comment. I will choose my words carefully from now on.