Karnataka #couple #commits #suicide #Karnataka #couple #commits #suicide #Latest #News #Karnataka #couple #commits #suicide #Latest #News

Karnataka couple commits suicide

Highlights A couple has allegedly committed suicide in Chitradurga, Karnataka, after contracting the corona virus.

He also phoned police and sent a voice message before committing suicide, but could not be saved.

Not only that, he said in his suicide note that he was leaving Rs 1 lakh for his funeral.

Mangalore

The deceased have been identified as Arya Suvarna (45) and his wife Guna Suvarna. According to police, before the hanging, he phoned city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar and said in a voice message that both were committing suicide out of fear of Kovid.

The commissioner of police said he tried his best to prevent the couple from committing suicide but it could not happen. Twenty minutes after receiving the call, police arrived at the couple’s apartment but found them both hanging.

Guna Suvarna had written a suicide note. Arya Suvarna said in her voice message, ‘We have been showing symptoms of Kovid-1 of for the last few days. My wife is afraid of this disease because she has diabetes. I am leaving Rs 1 lakh for our funeral. Currently, the police have registered a case.