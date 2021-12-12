karnataka government school boys hit and put trash can on teacher but they forgive them Students put dustbin on their head, video went viral, teacher said

Prakash Bogar, a teacher teaching in Davangere’s school, said that the children who make mistakes are young. There is no need to hand them over to the police or be dismissed from class. This is a lesson for them and they will learn from it and become better.

Kiran Parashar.

Recently, some students of Government High School in Nallur taluka of Davanagere district of Karnataka misbehaved with the teacher and put dustbin on his head. After the video of the incident went viral, the state education department had ordered an inquiry into the matter. But the teacher has shown generosity and asked to forgive the misbehaving students.

Prakash Bogar, a 59-year-old teacher who teaches at Government High School in Nallur taluka, is set to retire after a few days. But before his retirement some class X students misbehaved with him. After the video of the students being indecently behaved viral on social media, the demand for the sacking of the accused students from the school arose. Not only this, the education department has also asked the district collector and the superintendent of police to investigate the matter.

But Prakash Bogar showed generosity and requested to forgive the students and said that please do not register any case against those students and do not sack them from the classes. In a meeting held in the school in the presence of the local MLA on Friday, he requested to pardon the students. While all the people present in the meeting including MLA demanded action against the guilty students.

Teacher Prakash, who has been teaching in that school in Davangere for the last 18 months, said that the children who make mistakes are underage. There is no need to hand them over to the police or be dismissed from class. This is a lesson for them and they will learn from it and become better.

The district administration officials had reached the school after the video of the indecent behavior of the teacher went viral and the matter had also come to the notice of Education Minister BC Nagesh. Thippeshappa GR, Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Karnataka also visited the school. Thippeshappa told the Sunday Express that the incident took place on December 6. Teacher Prakash Bogar had neither complained nor informed the headmaster about this matter. It came to my notice only after the video of the incident went viral. After which I informed the Deputy Commissioner of the district and we went to school. We spoke to the teacher and registered a case against the students.

Although the complaint has not been withdrawn yet, but after the teacher’s request, the department has not taken any action against the children. Thippesappa said he was concerned about Prakash Bogar’s health. He has heart problems and has undergone surgery. The incident has hurt the entire teacher fraternity. Davangere district deputy commissioner Mahantesh Belagi said that he can comment on the incident only after the report is being prepared by the district administration. He said that we do not want such incidents to happen again.