Karnataka High Court says Muslim marriage is a contract and not sacrament unlike a Hindu marriage

The court has said that Muslim marriage is a contract, which has many meanings, it is not a sacrament like marriage of Hindus.

The Karnataka High Court has made a big comment on the marriage of Muslims. The court has said that Muslim marriage is a contract, which has many meanings, it is not a sacrament like marriage of Hindus.

The matter pertains to a petition filed by Ezazur Rahman (52) at Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Bengaluru, seeking quashing of the order passed by the First Additional Chief Justice of the Family Court at Bengaluru on August 12, 2011.

Rahman divorced his wife Saira Banu on November 25, 1991, after a few months of marriage, after uttering a divorce from ‘Mehar’ of 5000 rupees.

After the divorce, Rahman remarried and became the father of a child. But his first wife Saira Banu filed a civil suit for maintenance on 24 August 2002.

On which the Family Court ordered that Saira Banu is entitled to monthly maintenance at the rate of Rs.3000 till remarriage or till death.

Thereafter, dismissing the petition costing Rs 25,000, Justice Krishna S Dixit in his order on 7 October said that Nikah is a contract, it has many meanings and many colors, it is not a sacrament like Hindu marriage, it is true. Is.

Justice Dixit observed that a Muslim marriage is not a sacrament, hence cannot be taken away from certain rights and obligations arising out of its breakdown.

The Bench observed that such a marriage dissolved by divorce does not abdicate all duties and obligations. The judge said that marriage between Muslims begins with a contract, as it usually does in any other community. This situation gives rise to some justifiable obligations. They are pre-contract. New obligations may also arise in the law, among them a duty of a man to provide sustenance to his ex-wife.

Quoting from the Quran, Justice Dixit observed that a pious Muslim performs a moral and religious duty to provide sustenance to his destitute ex-wife. The court held that the right of maintenance to a Muslim ex-wife subject to fulfillment of certain conditions is unquestionable.