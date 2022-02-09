Karnataka hijab girl video Swara Bhaskar. Richa Chadha Other Bollywood Celebs Reaction. Swara Bhaskar, Richa Chadha Other Bollywood Celebs Reaction On Karnataka Hijab Girl Video

Richa Chadha said – A bunch of cowards attack a single woman

With this, Richa Chadha has expressed strong condemnation while sharing this video and has written that raise your sons in a better way. A group of cowards attack a single woman. Are you proud of him? How many losers are there? Shameful They will become unemployed, more depressed and impoverished in a few years. Such poor upbringing no sympathy for them.

Zeeshan Ayyub – These goons were and are. You know your children.

Actor Zeeshan Ayyub has also expressed his sharp reaction by posting the video regarding this matter and has written that there will be no benefit of going to his school and college. These goons were and are. You know your children. Voted to make my generation like this. I admire the courage of this girl. I say again that these people are against the education of girls.

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan – demands for accountability

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan has also condemned the incident and tweeted that the massacre is at the door. Progressive-friendly Hindus have to remove the hatred within themselves. Accountability has to be demanded. Forced action has to be taken.

6 girl students accused

According to media reports, the protest against the hijab started last month at the Government Women’s PU College in Udupi. Where 6 girl students have alleged that they were stopped from coming to class because of wearing headscarf.