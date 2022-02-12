Entertainment

Karnataka Hijab Row After Kangana Ranaut now sonam kapoor share strong post hijab not choice.

8 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Karnataka Hijab Row After Kangana Ranaut now sonam kapoor share strong post hijab not choice.
Written by admin
Karnataka Hijab Row After Kangana Ranaut now sonam kapoor share strong post hijab not choice.

Karnataka Hijab Row After Kangana Ranaut now sonam kapoor share strong post hijab not choice.

Kangana Ranaut spoke on hijab

Kangana Ranaut spoke on hijab

Let us tell you that earlier this post came to the fore on the controversy surrounding Kangana Ranaut’s wearing of hijab. Kangana Ranaut wrote that if you want to show courage, don’t wear a burqa in Afghanistan, learn to free yourself from the cage.

Javed Akhtar's opinion

Javed Akhtar’s opinion

Expressing his opinion on this matter, lyricist Javed Akhtar wrote that I have never been in favor of hijab. I still stand by this. At the same time, I also condemn the group of boys who intimidate those girls. Is this his manhood?

What is the whole matter? started from here

What is the whole matter? started from here

Sorry about this. Shabana Azmi, expressing her opinion on Kangana’s hijab post, wrote that correct me if I am wrong. But Afghanistan is a religious country. When did I last check that India was a secular democratic republic? Let me tell you that this whole hijab controversy started with Muslim girl students wearing hijab in a college in Udupi city, Karnataka. Which was opposed by many people and this matter has reached the court.

#Karnataka #Hijab #Row #Kangana #Ranaut #sonam #kapoor #share #strong #post #hijab #choice

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Video: When Katrina Kaif broke her silence on marriage and relationships, she said- I forgot myself

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment