Karnataka Hijab Row After Kangana Ranaut now sonam kapoor share strong post hijab not choice.

Kangana Ranaut spoke on hijab

Let us tell you that earlier this post came to the fore on the controversy surrounding Kangana Ranaut’s wearing of hijab. Kangana Ranaut wrote that if you want to show courage, don’t wear a burqa in Afghanistan, learn to free yourself from the cage.

Javed Akhtar’s opinion

Expressing his opinion on this matter, lyricist Javed Akhtar wrote that I have never been in favor of hijab. I still stand by this. At the same time, I also condemn the group of boys who intimidate those girls. Is this his manhood?

What is the whole matter? started from here

Sorry about this. Shabana Azmi, expressing her opinion on Kangana’s hijab post, wrote that correct me if I am wrong. But Afghanistan is a religious country. When did I last check that India was a secular democratic republic? Let me tell you that this whole hijab controversy started with Muslim girl students wearing hijab in a college in Udupi city, Karnataka. Which was opposed by many people and this matter has reached the court.