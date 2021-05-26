Karnataka Likely to Opt For Option 2 For II PU Exams





Karnataka II PUC Examination 2021: The Karnataka authorities has informed the Centre that the II PUC (Class 12) examination within the state is being deliberate for July 2021 and the Board would possibly go for Plan B among the many believable choices for CBSE Class 12 examination. On Sunday, the Union Ministry held an important assembly with state ministers to focus on the pending Class 12 board exams and several other entrance exams. The Centre introduced two choices two the states, primarily based on the CBSE’s recommendation. The primary possibility or Plan A was to select an goal format with solely MCQs and brief questions, and the second or Plan B was to maintain exams just for main/restricted topics in 90 minutes length as per the present system in numerous states. Additionally Learn – CBSE Board Exams 2021 Stay: Good Information! Class twelfth College students Likely to Get Personal College as Examination Centres

The Centre had given states time until Might 25 to give in writing their options on how to conduct the CBSE Class 12 board exams. Karnataka authorities knowledgeable that it has chosen the second possibility and can conduct the II PU exams in 19 main topics. College students may have to seem in just one language topic and three elective topics. The Karnataka II PUC examination 2021 shall be performed twice – from July 15 to August 1 and from August 5 to August 26. Additionally Learn – For CBSE Board Exams, Take into account Open E-book And Take-House Examination Choices, Scholar Organisations Write To Schooling Minister

“The sample of examination and discount of topics to be tried by the scholars are being deliberated upon by the state after the assembly held on 23.05.2021 below the chairmanship of Hon’ble Defence Minister of India,” stated the DPUE. Nevertheless, it’s anticipated that the examination sample may not be altered as altering the sample at this stage will trigger extra stress for college kids. Additionally Learn – CBSE Class 12 Board Exams Ought to Be Cancelled If College students Can’t Be Vaccinated, Sisodia Writes to Pokhriyal

The Karnataka PUC Board Examination 2021 was scheduled to start on 24 Might 2021. Nevertheless, due to the coronavirus surge, the exams had been postponed. As per a neighborhood each day, the state schooling minister stated that conducting Karnataka PUC Board Examination 2021 was essential and an acceptable step in college students’ future curiosity.