Karnataka: Many of our MLAs and ministers are in touch with Congress, BJP MLA claims – these people will change before the elections

The special thing is that many MLAs including Yatnal also met CM Basavaraj Bommai while pressurizing for the cabinet reshuffle. His demand was for the expansion of the cabinet.

Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said that some MLAs and ministers of his party are in touch with Congress. He said that these leaders especially include those who have left the second party and joined the BJP. Yatnal said that when the state assembly elections are announced in 2023, then these leaders will switch sides.

He said that many people are making rounds of the house of DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. Where will the BJP be left if you are with them continuously? There should be a reshuffle in the cabinet. Yatnal said the central leadership is aware of who will leave the party and who will not. The Prime Minister is also aware of this. He will take appropriate steps.

Confirming his claims, senior Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah said that many leaders of BJP and JD(S) are in touch with him, but they will not give details. It is also being considered as Operation Hasta (Hand). However, CM Bommai has called it a pure rumour. He says that he is considering expansion of the cabinet.

Knowledgeable people say that these people are demanding ministerial post for themselves. These people say that if they are not given a ministerial post, the party will suffer. This is a policy of creating pressure. BJP MLA Renukacharya said that he has demanded from the party leadership to make him a minister. He said that he had also demanded this effect from Yediyurappa.