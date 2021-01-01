Karnataka Municipal Election Results 2021: Karnataka Municipal Election Results 2021 Hubli Dharwad and Belagavi BJP won

Bangalore

In Karnataka, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won an absolute majority in three municipal elections, Belgaum and Hubli-Dharwad, while the party came second in Kalburagi. Happy with the party’s success, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the results were a clean sweep of his nearly a month-long government. He said that BJP will come to power in all the three Municipal Corporations.

Belagavi BJP hit the ground running

Elections for these bodies were held on September 3 and their results were announced on Monday. According to Karnataka State Election Commission (SEC) officials, BJP has won 35 seats in Belgaum out of 58, Congress 10 and Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) one seat. Independent candidates have also won 12 seats.

What was the status of Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation?

According to the commission, in the 82-seat Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, BJP won 39 seats, Congress 33, AIMIM three, JD (S) one and Independents six. Elections were held for 55 seats in Kalburagi Municipal Corporation, out of which Congress won 27, BJP 23, JD (S) four and Independents one.

BJP, JD (S) and 1 independent can get hands

A BJP source claimed that the BJP, JD (S) and an independent could join hands as per the indications given by Bommai. He did not rule out the possibility of a separate faction emerging in the Congress to support the BJP.

Bommai said, “It was like a sample test a month after I took office. We have got a clear majority in two of the three municipalities and we are also in the race to get a majority in the third. We are going to get a majority there too. He said that there will be BJP mayors in all the three corporations.