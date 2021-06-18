Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 Last Date Again Extended For 402 Post

Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021: Karnataka State Police has as soon as once more prolonged the final date of software for recruitment to the posts of Police Sub-Inspector (Civil) until seventh July 2021.

Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021: Karnataka State Police had invited purposes for recruitment to the posts of Police Sub-Inspector (Civil), the final date to use for which was set as 3 Might 2021, after which Karnataka State Police has began the web software submission course of. The final date has been prolonged as soon as once more. Candidates who haven’t but submitted purposes for these posts can now apply on or earlier than 7 July 2021. Candidates are suggested to take a printout of the web software for future reference.

Karnataka State Police has prolonged the final date for the second time. Earlier, the final date of software was prolonged until twentieth Might 2021 which has now been postponed until seventh July 2021. Candidates can straight entry the apply on-line hyperlink which is given under.

Essential Dates:

Beginning Date of On-line Utility: 1 April 2021

Last date for submission of on-line software: 7 July 2021

Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021: Emptiness Particulars:

Police Sub-Inspector (Civil) – 402 Posts

Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Standards:

Instructional Qualification: Candidates having Commencement Diploma are eligible to use.

Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021: The right way to Apply for:

candidates can apply on-line from 1st April to third Might 2021. After submitting the web software, candidates can take a printout of the appliance for future reference.