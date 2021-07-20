Karnataka PUC-2 Results 2021 Declared Check Result from karresults.nic.in

Karnataka PUC-2 Results 2021 Declared: The Karnataka Board of Primary and Secondary Education has released the class 12th result today. Students can check the result by visiting the official website karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka PUC-2 Results 2021 Declared: Karnataka PUC II 2021 results have been released. Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar and Pre-University Education Department (DPUE) Director Snehal today announced the release of Karnataka 2nd Year Pre-University i.e. class 12th results. The registered freshers and repeaters can check the result by visiting the official website of the board at karresults.nic.in.

Students got marks on this basis

Karnataka’s Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the state government had taken the decision to declare the PUC II i.e. class 12th examination canceled keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic. DPUE put more effort this year in evaluating the paper and declaring the results than it did during any other regular year. It has been a tedious process to prepare an overall score for each student, which has been done carefully. This time a formula was prepared to evaluate the merit of the students of PUC II. This time the total marks are calculated on the basis of SSLC or class 10 marks 45 percent, on the basis of PUC I 45 percent and PUC II 10 percent marks have been given to the students on the basis of internal assessment. The girl students who are not satisfied with the marks issued by the board will be allowed to appear in the examination. The examination will be conducted when the situation of corona epidemic becomes favorable.

Check result like this

Candidates of class 12th first visit the official website of Karnataka Board, karresults.nic.in. Click on the result link available on the homepage. Log-in using credentials. After this the result will appear on the screen. Students are advised to keep a copy of this scorecard for future reference.