karnataka vip hired gang to grab prime properties in bengaluru

The High Court had ordered a probe to unearth the eviction racket and the state government handed over its probe to the CID earlier this year. CID has so far registered more than 60 FIRs in the eviction racket case

In the investigation of Karnataka CID, the gang trying to grab the property of Bangalore city through fraudulent means has been exposed. The gang used to illegally grab the property through fake documents and fake court orders by creating a fake dispute between the fake landlord and the fake tenant. For this, fake officers were also made who used to raid by wearing expensive expensive suit boots. Not only this, some people of political influence were also involved in this act.

The eviction racket involving 118 cases, allegedly involving a gang of lawyers and fake complainants, was exposed last year after the intervention of the Karnataka High Court. The disclosure was made in a case filed by a private firm Shah Harilal Bhikabhai & Co against which an eviction order was passed by a local court. The order was obtained by placing fake tenants and owners for a property in north Bengaluru.

The High Court had ordered a probe to unearth the eviction racket and the state government handed over its probe to the CID earlier this year. The CID has so far registered more than 60 FIRs in the eviction racket case. The investigation also revealed that high profile people were also involved in some cases of property grabbing through fake court orders. However, till now the CID has not registered a case against any high profile person. But in a case of the year 2018, some documents related to a former MP belonging to BJP and Congress have been confiscated.

Giving information, CID sources said that till now no FIR has been registered in the cases related to politicians and VIPs, who used this gang to make their illegal claims on properties. The involvement of VIPs has been revealed in the preliminary investigation. The CID is currently probing cases where the eviction attempt has been made or carried out by the gang itself.

With the help of this gang, estimated by the investigating officers, many VIPs have grabbed properties worth several hundred crores. While giving information, sources in Karnataka Police said that at the behest of VIPs, the gang targeted several properties in Krishnarajapuram, Benson Town, Banaswadi areas of East Bengaluru. About 70 lakh rupees have been given to the gang for grabbing different properties by making fake orders.