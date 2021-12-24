Karnataka: Why don’t we celebrate our festivals? People of Hindu organization forcibly entered the school, stopped the Christmas program

In Karnataka on Thursday, some activists of Hindu organizations forcibly entered a school and created a ruckus there. During this, activists of right-wing groups also stopped the Christmas program being celebrated in the school and asked the school administration why our festivals were not celebrated.

Actually this case is of Nirmala English High School in Mandya district of Karnataka. Where the Christmas program was being celebrated on Thursday. During this, some activists of the right-wing group forcibly entered the school and started questioning the school management. The video of the right-wing group answering questions to the school management is also going viral on social media.

In the viral video, some activist of a right-wing group asks the school management why the Hindu festival is not celebrated in the school. A male activist is also seen in the video saying that we leave the decision to the parents of the children. If we take it into our own hands, the situation will be quite different.

Nirmala High School principal Kanika Francis told news channel NDTV about this incident that we organize Christmas celebrations every year. But due to Corona we decided not to celebrate it. But on the insistence of the students, we organized a small program. It was the students who volunteered for the program and ordered cakes. To which a parent objected.

The parents who raised the objection informed the activists of the local Hindu organizations and said that Christianity was being propagated in the school. Christmas is celebrated here but the Hindu festival is not celebrated. After which activists of Hindu organizations barged into the school and stopped the Christmas program and created a ruckus. At the same time, he said that the activists of Hindu organizations have asked us to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in the school and also to put a picture of Saraswati in the school. The school management has decided to file a complaint in this matter.

It is worth noting that earlier an incident of vandalism was reported in a church in Chikkaballapur district of southern Karnataka. The chaotic elements broke the statue of St. Anthony in the church. It is to be known that the anti-conversion bill introduced by the BJP government in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday has been approved. The bill provides for imprisonment of three to five years along with a fine of Rs 25,000 in the case of conversion.

The post Karnataka: Why don’t we celebrate our festivals? People of Hindu organization forcibly entered the school, stopped the Christmas program appeared first on Jansatta.

#Karnataka #dont #celebrate #festivals #People #Hindu #organization #forcibly #entered #school #stopped #Christmas #program