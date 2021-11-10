karnewar-historical-spell-in-syed-mushtaq-ali-trophy-2021-create-world-record-with-best-bowling-figures-can-bowl-with-both-hands-watch-video – Meet India’s new From mystery spinner, bowls with both hands; 5 maiden overs bowled out of 8 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 6 wickets for 5 runs; Watch Video

Not only India, Akshay Karnawar has stunned the whole world with his bowling in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He bowled 8 overs in the last two matches in which he took 6 wickets for 5 runs while throwing 5 maidens.

Vidarbha’s spin bowler Akshay Karnawar is constantly making headlines in India’s domestic ongoing T20 tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He made a world record by bowling four maidens in the match against Manipur on Monday. The very next day, he took four wickets for 5 runs in 4 overs against Sikkim and also threw a maiden over in this match.

Akshay Karnawar bowled 8 overs in the last 2 matches out of which 5 overs were maidens. In both these matches, he took 6 wickets for just 5 runs in his name. Apart from this, he has recorded 10 wickets in 5 matches played so far. During this he bowled 20 overs and spent only 68 runs.

Against Manipur, Akshay Karnawar took 2 wickets in his four overs without spending any run while bowling historic. He also made world records in his name with this brilliant spell. Earlier, the world’s most economical bowling spell in T20 was held by Mohammad Irfan of Pakistan.

Most economical spell of T20 cricket

Akshay Karnawar: 4-4-0-2 (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021)

Mohammad Irfan: 4-3-1-2 (Caribbean Premier League 2018)

Chris Morris: 4-3-2-2 (South Africa T20 League 2014)

Chanaka Velegadera: 4-2-2-4 (Sri Lanka T20 League 2015)

Venkatesh Iyer: 4-2-2-2 (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021)

Two of the five most economical T20 spells have been bowled

Another specialty of Akshay is that he can bowl with both hands. He started playing cricket at the age of 13. His coach Balu Navaghare saw him as a right-arm spinner during training. He then encouraged Karnwar to take left-arm spin seriously.

Apart from the ball, Akshay can also make an important contribution with the bat. Thanks to his brilliant performance, Vidarbha’s team is at the first position in the points table. Vidarbha has earned 20 points by winning all the five matches. His net run rate is +4.967.