Karsten Warholm and Rai Benjamin Both Broke a Record, But Only One Won Gold

TOKYO – Karsten Warholm couldn’t feel his legs as he approached the finish line. A build-up of lactic acid is expected and usually causes great discomfort for world-class athletes. But in this case, as he pursued his first Olympic title, Warholm pushed himself completely elsewhere, where the pain was replaced by a kind of absence.

“I just ran for my life,” he said.

The result was one of the great races in Olympic history. Warholm, a 25-year-old Norwegian who grew up training to be a decathlete, erased his own world record in the men’s 400-meter hurdles, winning in 45.94 seconds at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday. Rai Benjamin of the United States was second in 46.17 seconds, a time that also eclipsed Warholm’s previous world record, but was not good enough for gold.

The cold reality left Benjamin in tears.

“It’s a lot to deal with,” he said.

Where to start? Not so long ago, the world record lasted almost 29 years. In the past five weeks, Warholm has switched to this brand twice. His time on Tuesday was faster than 18 of the 48 Olympians who competed here in qualifying for the men’s 400 meters – the race without a series of 10 hurdles on the way. (Benjamin was faster than 14 of them.)